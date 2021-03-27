The Union Health Ministry said that over 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. On Saturday, a total of 13.83 lakh jabs were given.

The ministry further mentioned of the total 5,94,92,824 doses, 81,26,776 healthcare workers were given the first dose and 51,62,679 HCWs were given the second dose. Meanwhile, 88,27,124 frontline workers received the first dose and 35,83,060 FLWs were given the second dose. Besides, 2,73,18,810 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 64,74,375 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities also got vaccinated.

"Out of which 13,20,467 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 62,584 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India logged 62,258 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,19,08,910. This is the biggest spike in new infections recorded in the country this year and the highest in over 160 days. India had last seen over 62,000 new cases on 16 October last year.

In addition to this, the death toll in the country has reached 1,61,240 with 291 more people succumbing to the disease in the same duration. The number of fatalities have gone up as compared to yesterday when it rested at 257. As a result, the active cases in the country stand at 4,52,647. The active tally breached the four-lakh mark on Friday, when the number was 4,21,066.

The Union Health Ministry pointed out: Five states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- have reported a surge in new infections.

Among these, Maharashtra recorded more than 35,000 cases in the last 24 hours as opposed to nearly 37,000 new cases on the previous day. Mumbai, on the other hand, saw its highest-ever single-day spike as over 6,000 new cases were reported in the city today.





