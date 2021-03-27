COVID vaccination: India administers over 5.94 crore doses so far

In addition to this, the death toll in the country has reached 1,61,240 with 291 more people succumbing to the disease in the same duration. The number of fatalities have gone up as compared to yesterday when it rested at 257. As a result, the active cases in the country stand at 4,52,647. The active tally breached the four-lakh mark on Friday, when the number was 4,21,066.