COVID vaccination: India administers over 163.49 cr doses so far

COVID vaccination: India administers over 163.49 cr doses so far1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
- Over 93 lakh (93,53,837) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cumulatively a total of 163.49 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of these, over 51 lakh doses were given today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
Cumulatively a total of 163.49 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of these, over 51 lakh doses were given today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
Meanwhile, over 93 lakh (93,53,837) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far.
Meanwhile, over 93 lakh (93,53,837) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.
India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!