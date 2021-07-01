The cumulative number of vaccine doses against coronavirus administered in India has crossed 35 crore, as per the Co-WIN dashboard.

Over 9.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years in the country, the Union health ministry said.

More than 38.17 lakh (38,17,661) vaccine doses were administered today, as per a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The health ministry also said that around 21,80,915 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first shot, while 84,107 were administered the second dose of the vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 9,38,32,139 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and over 22.6 lakh (22,68,517) have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the same age group, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India added 48,786 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally to 3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities.

The active Covid-19 cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72% of the total infections, while the national coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 96.97%.

