OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination: India administers over 57 lakh doses today, says health ministry

Covid vaccination: India administers over 57 lakh doses today, says health ministry

States including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)Premium
States including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2021, 11:39 PM IST Livemint

  • As many as 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first shot and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The country has administered over 57 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. With this, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has reached 44,10,57,103.

As many as 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first shot and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Five states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

With 39,361 cases of coronavirus in the country in a span of 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41% from Sunday's 2.31%. For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3%.

Currently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189. Around 416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

Around 35,968 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106, acc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout