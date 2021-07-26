The country has administered over 57 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. With this, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has reached 44,10,57,103.

As many as 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first shot and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Five states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

With 39,361 cases of coronavirus in the country in a span of 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41% from Sunday's 2.31%. For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3%.

Currently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189. Around 416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

Around 35,968 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106, acc.

