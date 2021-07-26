Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination: India administers over 57 lakh doses today, says health ministry

Covid vaccination: India administers over 57 lakh doses today, says health ministry

Premium
States including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
1 min read . 11:39 PM IST Livemint

  • As many as 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first shot and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The country has administered over 57 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. With this, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has reached 44,10,57,103.

The country has administered over 57 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. With this, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has reached 44,10,57,103.

As many as 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first shot and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As many as 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first shot and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Five states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Five states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered over one crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

With 39,361 cases of coronavirus in the country in a span of 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41% from Sunday's 2.31%. For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3%.

With 39,361 cases of coronavirus in the country in a span of 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41% from Sunday's 2.31%. For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3%.

Currently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189. Around 416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

Currently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189. Around 416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

Around 35,968 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106, acc.

Around 35,968 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106, acc.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!