Covid vaccination: India becomes fastest country in the world to reach 4 mn-mark

NEW DELHI : India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million Covid-19 vaccination mark. The country has achieved this feat in 18 days, the government said on Wednesday.

Covid-19 cases rose by 11,039 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,07, 84,563. However, the country’s active cases declined to 1,60,057, which is 1.49% of the total infections, according to the union health ministry.

At least 110 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours adding to the total to 1,54,655. Five States/UTs account for 66.36% of the fresh deaths. Maharashtra reported maximum casualties with 30 new fatalities. It is followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths, the union health ministry said.

In a positive sign, 14 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These states are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam.

With a high number of Covid patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. Meanwhile, the total recovered cases are 1,04,62,631 and the National Recovery rate of 97.08% is one of the highest globally, the health ministry claimed.

“Eight states and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (1.91%). Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, the union health ministry said. “83.01% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,716. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,927and 510 new cases each respectively," the government said.

The government has vaccinated over 41,38,918 healthcare workers against the coronavirus in over 76,576 sessions have been conducted so far. India rolled out its nationwide covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16.

