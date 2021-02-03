Covid vaccination: India becomes fastest country in the world to reach 4 mn-mark

“Eight states and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (1.91%). Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, the union health ministry said. “83.01% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,716. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,927and 510 new cases each respectively," the government said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}