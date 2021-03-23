India has so far administered a total of 5,00,75,162 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far, crossing the 5 crore mark today. The country has given 15.80 lakh vaccine doses till 7pm on Tuesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a statement.

Of the total vaccine doses given, 79,03,068 Health Care Workers (HCW) have taken the first dose and 50,09,252 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 83,33,713 Front Line Workers have taken the first dose and 30,60,060 FLWs were given the second dose.

Among the total beneficiaries who have received the jab, 2,12,03,700 beneficiaries are more than 60 years old and 45,65,369 beneficiaries are aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 15,80,568 vaccine doses have bene administered till 7pm on Tuesday, the 67th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme , the Union Health Ministry said.

Out of this, 13,74,697 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,05,871 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report, it added.

"Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.

Earlier today, the central government has announced that people above 45 years can take the Covid-19 vaccine. Starting from 1 April, people above 45 years old will be able to take vaccines against novel coronavirus, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Tuesday.

"We appeal that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona," Javadekar told. India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 16 January with healthcare workers and frontline workers. The list includes health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. In the next phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive commence on 1 March, those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccinations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via