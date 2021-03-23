Covid vaccination: India crosses 5-cr mark, 15.80 lakh jabs administered today

"We appeal that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona," Javadekar told. India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 16 January with healthcare workers and frontline workers. The list includes health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. In the next phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive commence on 1 March, those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccinations.