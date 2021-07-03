India has achieved the vaccination coverage milestone of 34 crore since the inoculation drive began on January 16. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, 34,46,11,291 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 45,60,088 sessions, as per the provisional report on Saturday. A total of 43,99,298 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

As per ministry data, 1,02,22,008 healthcare workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, whereas 72,87,445 have been given the both doses. A total of 1,75,60,592 frontline workers have got their first vaccine dose, while 95,89,619 have received the full regimen of two doses.

In the age group 18-44 years, 9,64,91,993 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the first dose, while 23,80,048 have received both doses. In age group 45-59 years, 8,98,65,131 have got the first jab, whereas 1,75,25,281 have got the second dose as well. Among beneficiaries over 60 years of age, 6,86,03,725 have got the first shot, and 2,50,85,449 have received both doses of the vaccine.

"The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The uinion government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," the health ministry said.

The number of new cases has remained below 50,000 cases for six days in a row now. As per ministry data, India has reported 44,111 new cases in the last 24 hours.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload, the ministry said. According to ministry data, the country’s active caseload on Saturday stood at 4,95,533, dipping below the 5-lakh mark after 97 days. This marks a net decline of 14,104 in active active cases in the last 24 hours, as they account for 1.62 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Daily recoveries in India continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 51 consecutive days now, showing a growth in recovery rate. A total of 57,477 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which was 13,366 more than the fresh cases during this period.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,96,05,779 people have already recovered from Covid-19, the ministry said, adding that the overall recovery rate in the country now stands at 97.06 per cent with a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,76,036 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted 41,64,16,463 tests so far, the ministry said.

"While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.50 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.35 per cent today. Daily positivity rate has remained less than 5 per cent for 26 consecutive days now," the ministry said.

