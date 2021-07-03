In the age group 18-44 years, 9,64,91,993 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the first dose, while 23,80,048 have received both doses. In age group 45-59 years, 8,98,65,131 have got the first jab, whereas 1,75,25,281 have got the second dose as well. Among beneficiaries over 60 years of age, 6,86,03,725 have got the first shot, and 2,50,85,449 have received both doses of the vaccine.