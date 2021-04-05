Covid vaccination: India needs to move vaccines to warp speed

Still, production of the two vaccines approved by the government — Covaxin, from Bharat Biotech International Ltd., and Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt. — cannot meet both Indian and global needs quickly enough. The first thing the government should do, therefore, is accelerate approval of some of the vaccines in use in other countries, including those from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and especially the logistically easier, single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If those companies can’t expand production quickly enough, the government should pursue licensing agreements to make their vaccines in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}