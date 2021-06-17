The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 26.86 crore (26,86,65,914) as per the 7 pm provisional report today, data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

18,94,803 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 88,017 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 4,93,56,276 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 10,58,514 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

A slight uptick in new Covid-19 cases, India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.48%. It has been below 5% for the tenth consecutive day.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,97,00,313 while the death toll has reached 3,81,903.

The active cases have further declined to 8,26,740, which is the lowest after 71 days.

According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93%.

The recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. India witnessed 1,03,570 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,84,91,670.

