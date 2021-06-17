Covid vaccination: India's cumulative vaccine coverage exceeds 26.86 crore doses

A slight uptick in new Covid-19 cases, India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.48%. It has been below 5% for the tenth consecutive day.

