The Centre has said that the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 94 lakh-mark, ranking India at the third position after USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses).

The US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination while India has completed 31 days since the inoculation drive began on 16 January.

Till 8 am today, the cumulative vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against coronavirus in the country has crossed 94 lakh, the ministry said.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate has also seen a constant decline in the last seven days. From 1.89% on February 1, it has dropped to 1.69% on Thursday, it said.

A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions till 8 am on February 18, as per the provisional report.

These include 61,96,641 HCWs (first dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (second dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (first dose).

The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

As of day 33 (February 18) of the coronavirus vaccination drive, a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions.

Of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose.

The ministry said 58.20% of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in seven states while Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74% (54,397 doses).

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1.06 crore (1,06,56,845) on Thursday, the ministry said.

"Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the COVID-19 active caseload," the ministry underlined.

India's present active cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25% of the total infections with 11,987 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The distribution of new cases depicts a positive picture. Only two states have registered more than 1,000 new cases during the period, it said.

Sixteen states and UTs have not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, it said.

These are Delhi, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh.

In a span of 24 hours, only one state has recorded more than 20 deaths, the ministry said.

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 75% of the new cases, 72% of new recovered cases and 55% of new deaths, it said.

According to the ministry, 85.14% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in six states.

At 4,932, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries while 3,853 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by Karnataka (537).

A total of 12,881 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 86.61% of the new cases are from six states.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,892 followed by Maharashtra (4,787), while Tamil Nadu reported 454 new cases.

Meanwhile, 101 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding that five states account for 76.24% of the new deaths, it said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40) followed by Kerala (16) and Punjab (10), it said.

Meanwhile, with the coronavirus numbers in Maharashtra showing a spike over the last two weeks, the state has reintroduced some restrictions on the assembly and movement of people. The state government has warned that it could even bring back the lockdown if it was felt necessary.

With agency inputs

