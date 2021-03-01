OPEN APP
India on Monday started the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. he vaccine will be administered for free at government facilities. Private hospitals can charge up to 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The ministry has also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. The certificate of comorbidity, signed by any registered medical practitioner, can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the COVID Vaccination Centres.

Here's the full list of comorbidities

1) Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year

2) Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

3) Significant Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40 percent)

4) Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

5) Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

6) Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

7) Angina and Hypertension/ Diabetes treatment

8) CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

9) Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

10) Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

11) Kidney/Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

12) End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

13) Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

14) Decompensated cirrhosis

15) Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50 percent

16) Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

17) Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

18) Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

19) Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

20) Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness

