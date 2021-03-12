OPEN APP
Covid vaccination: Maharashtra inoculates 80,705 people in last 24 hours

A syringe is filled with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (AFP)
A syringe is filled with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 12:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Out of the total number of vaccinations during the last 24 hours, 79,748 were administered the Covishield vaccine and 957 were given the Covaxin vaccine

Maharashtra vaccinated as many as 80,705 people in a span of 24 hours against the novel coronavirus, as per the Maharashtra Health Department on Friday.

Out of the total number of vaccinations during the last 24 hours, 79,748 were administered the Covishield vaccine and 957 were given the Covaxin vaccine. With this, the total vaccinated in the state has climbed to 24,34,966.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Echoing a similar remark, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said that Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend.

"The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," he said.

"Today, Maharashtra has more than 1 lakh active cases. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana are at the tipping point. We have had three meetings with these States where they have been told to pull up their socks," asserted Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan also added that active COVID-19 cases have almost halved in Kerala and have more than doubled in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A complete lockdown has been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

As per official data, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.

