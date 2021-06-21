On the other hand, Bengaluru Urban administered 2,09,256 Covid vaccine doses on the first day of the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.
Whereas Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses, health minister K Sudhakar said. Overall, 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21.
Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh stood third with 6.57 lakh doses. A total of 5,02,173 vaccine doses were administered in Gujarat on Monday.
Haryana administered (4,72,659) doses; Rajasthan (4,30,439); Maharashtra (3,78,945); Assam (3,30,707); Tamil Nadu (3,28,321) West Bengal (3,17,991) Odisha (2,80,106) and Kerala administered (2,61,201) Covid doses on Monday.
Overall, 80,95,314 doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.
The present phase of vaccination was announced by the Prime Minister on June 7.
With a record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as "gladdening" and asserted that vaccine remains the strongest weapon to fight the disease.
Modi tweeted, "Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"
The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1.
Here's state-wise details of the vaccine doses administered today
Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 783
Andhra Pradesh- 47328
Arunachal Pradesh- 12892
Assam- 330707
Bihar- 470352
Chandigarh- 6738
Chhattisgarh- 84638
Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 4176
Delhi- 76216
Goa- 15586
Gujarat- 502173
Haryana- 472659
Himachal Pradesh- 98169
Jammu and Kashmir- 32822
Jharkhand- 82708
Karnataka- 1067734
Kerala- 261201
Ladakh- 1288
Lakshadweep- 289
Madhya Pradesh- 1542632
Maharashtra-378945
Manipur- 6589
Meghalaya- 13052
Mizoram- 17048
Nagaland- 9745
Odisha- 280106
Puducherry- 17207
Punjab- 90503
Rajasthan- 430439
Sikkim- 11831
Tamil Nadu- 328321
Telangana- 146302
Tripura- 141848
Uttar Pradesh- 674546
Uttarakhand- 115376
West Bengal- 317991
Daman and Diu- 4374
