Madhya Pradesh stood number one state in the country and Bengaluru Urban top district in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday.

As per the union health ministry data, Madhya Pradesh administered 15,42,632 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a single day on Monday.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Urban administered 2,09,256 Covid vaccine doses on the first day of the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Whereas Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses, health minister K Sudhakar said. Overall, 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh stood third with 6.57 lakh doses. A total of 5,02,173 vaccine doses were administered in Gujarat on Monday.

Haryana administered (4,72,659) doses; Rajasthan (4,30,439); Maharashtra (3,78,945); Assam (3,30,707); Tamil Nadu (3,28,321) West Bengal (3,17,991) Odisha (2,80,106) and Kerala administered (2,61,201) Covid doses on Monday.

Overall, 80,95,314 doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The present phase of vaccination was announced by the Prime Minister on June 7.

With a record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as "gladdening" and asserted that vaccine remains the strongest weapon to fight the disease.

Modi tweeted, "Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"

The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1.

Here's state-wise details of the vaccine doses administered today

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 783

Andhra Pradesh- 47328

Arunachal Pradesh- 12892

Assam- 330707

Bihar- 470352

Chandigarh- 6738

Chhattisgarh- 84638

Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 4176

Delhi- 76216

Goa- 15586

Gujarat- 502173

Haryana- 472659

Himachal Pradesh- 98169

Jammu and Kashmir- 32822

Jharkhand- 82708

Karnataka- 1067734

Kerala- 261201

Ladakh- 1288

Lakshadweep- 289

Madhya Pradesh- 1542632

Maharashtra-378945

Manipur- 6589

Meghalaya- 13052

Mizoram- 17048

Nagaland- 9745

Odisha- 280106

Puducherry- 17207

Punjab- 90503

Rajasthan- 430439

Sikkim- 11831

Tamil Nadu- 328321

Telangana- 146302

Tripura- 141848

Uttar Pradesh- 674546

Uttarakhand- 115376

West Bengal- 317991

Daman and Diu- 4374

