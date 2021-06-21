Madhya Pradesh stood number one state in the country and Bengaluru Urban top district in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday.
As per the union health ministry data, Madhya Pradesh administered 15,42,632 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a single day on Monday.
On the other hand, Bengaluru Urban administered 2,09,256 Covid vaccine doses on the first day of the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.
Whereas Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses, health minister K Sudhakar said. Overall, 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21.
Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh stood third with 6.57 lakh doses. A total of 5,02,173 vaccine doses were administered in Gujarat on Monday.
Haryana administered (4,72,659) doses; Rajasthan (4,30,439); Maharashtra (3,78,945); Assam (3,30,707); Tamil Nadu (3,28,321) West Bengal (3,17,991) Odisha (2,80,106) and Kerala administered (2,61,201) Covid doses on Monday.
Overall, 80,95,314 doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.
The present phase of vaccination was announced by the Prime Minister on June 7.
With a record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as "gladdening" and asserted that vaccine remains the strongest weapon to fight the disease.
Modi tweeted, "Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"
The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1.
Here's state-wise details of the vaccine doses administered today
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 783
- Andhra Pradesh- 47328
- Arunachal Pradesh- 12892
- Assam- 330707
- Bihar- 470352
- Chandigarh- 6738
- Chhattisgarh- 84638
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 4176
- Delhi- 76216
- Goa- 15586
- Gujarat- 502173
- Haryana- 472659
- Himachal Pradesh- 98169
- Jammu and Kashmir- 32822
- Jharkhand- 82708
- Karnataka- 1067734
- Kerala- 261201
- Ladakh- 1288
- Lakshadweep- 289
- Madhya Pradesh- 1542632
- Maharashtra-378945
- Manipur- 6589
- Meghalaya- 13052
- Mizoram- 17048
- Nagaland- 9745
- Odisha- 280106
- Puducherry- 17207
- Punjab- 90503
- Rajasthan- 430439
- Sikkim- 11831
- Tamil Nadu- 328321
- Telangana- 146302
- Tripura- 141848
- Uttar Pradesh- 674546
- Uttarakhand- 115376
- West Bengal- 317991
- Daman and Diu- 4374