Covid vaccination: Mumbai corporation readies plan for distribution and storage

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a vaccine administration, distribution, and storage plan in order to combat the coronavirus surge in Mumbai.

As the country may begin its Covid vaccination drive as early as January next year, the BMC aims to train its staff for vaccination by 7 January, and around eight BMC hospitals have started preparations for the same.

"Till now 80 thousand health workers have registered on COVID portal in Mumbai," the BMC has reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am in the state in all municipal corporations from today till 5 January.

The district administration in Pune is also gearing up to vaccinate the front-line workers as soon as the vaccine is made available following government guidelines.

As per the data available with the district collector office, more than 1.10 lakh front-line workers including doctors and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been identified for vaccination in the first round of programme.

"I have held two different meetings with officials and we are ready with required infrastructure as well as facilities to go for the first round of vaccination as soon as the vaccine is made available'', news agency ANI quoted Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector of Pune, as saying.

The district administration has also identified cold storage facilities to store the vaccine in the district. So far 185 ILR (Ice Lined Refrigerator) and 157 deep freezers have been made ready to store the vaccine doses as it requires the minimum temperature to be maintained.

Maharashtra, which is among the worst affected states in India, has 60,593 active coronavirus cases, including 3,247 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As many as 1,789,95,8 people have been cured/discharged/ migrated so far including 6,053 cases. The death toll reached 48,801.

The Centre had earlier indicated that the vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country may get approval by January next year and had asked the district administrations across India to prepare for vaccination.

Currently, there are six Covid-19 vaccines in different clinical trial stages in India. Besides, three vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical trial stages.

