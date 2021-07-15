India administered more than 35.15 lakh COVID vaccine doses today taking total vaccine coverage to 39.49 crores, Union Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

As per the provisional report released by the ministry at 7 pm, 16,59,977 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,61,950 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,97,36,449 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 43,72,202 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, it said

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added.

The country opened its vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase and the second phase, health workers and frontline workers were inoculated. Then the vaccination drive was started for people over 60 and people over 45 years of age with co-morbidities. On May 1, the vaccination drive was opened for all above 18 years of age.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

