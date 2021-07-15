As per the provisional report released by the ministry at 7 pm, 16,59,977 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,61,950 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,97,36,449 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 43,72,202 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

