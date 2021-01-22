Two healthcare workers in Odisha were admitted to a hospital as they reported Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) after receiving a jab of coronavirus vaccine in the state.

The condition of both the healthcare workers in Jagatsinghpur and Bargarh district was stated to be stable, news agency PTI reported.

A 45-year-old female ASHA worker of Jagatsinghpur district was administered a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on 19 January, following which she developed a headache and fainting attack on the very day. She was then admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, as per the report.

A 27-year-old female staff nurse of Bargarh district received a vaccine shot on 16 January. She developed a fever on the same day and was admitted to a hospital in Bargarh for observation. Her condition is now stable.

Meanwhile, in Assam, as many as 3,091 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, taking the total number of inoculated people in the state to 10,676. Two minor cases of AEFI were reported during the day in Lakhimpur and Barpeta districts.

In West Bengal, at least 7,692 people received shots of the 'Covishield' vaccine on Thursday at 94 centres across the state, a senior health department official stated.

"Today, 7,692 people were vaccinated. No serious adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) case was reported. Only three persons who received the jabs were admitted in hospitals," he said.

The three are "stable" but their health conditions are being observed, the official said.

