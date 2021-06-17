The Odisha government has decided to include ration cards with photographs as a prescribed ID card for verification of beneficiaries prior to the Covid-19 vaccination.

The state health department on Wednesday issued a notice in this regard to all district authorities.

Additional chief secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said that the inclusion of ration cards with a photograph as verification proof has to be implemented. He brought this matter to light via a letter addressed to all collectors, commissioners of five municipalities and CDMs and PHOs.

As per the CoWIN 2.0 guidance note, there are seven prescribed photo ID cards for verification of beneficiaries prior to vaccination. Recently, the government has also included the Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID).

The ration card is an official document issued by the state government and has details like name, gender, photo and age.

According to the state government, this move would further improve access for BPL/antyodaya category beneficiaries.

"You are therefore requested to communicate the above instruction to all programme officers/managers, vaccinators, and verifiers for implementation of the same in the vaccination drive and also widely publicise to create awareness among the citizens," the Mohapatra wrote in the letter.

Cases in Odisha

The state's Covid-19 tally surged to 8,63,061 on Wednesday as 3,535 more people tested positive for the infection, while 44 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,432, a health official said.

The state registered less than 4,000 fresh infections for the second consecutive day after mid-April, as active cases dropped below the 50,000-mark.

As many as 2,016 new cases were recorded in quarantine centres, while 1,519 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Odisha now has 47,796 active cases, as 8,11,780 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 6,799 on Tuesday, the official said.

