Covid vaccination of all eligible children, a priority: PM Modi amid rise in infection among kids2 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- Specialised Covid vaccination programmes will need to be conducted in schools, PM Modi said during review meet
“Covid vaccination of all eligible children is a priority for the government," Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday adding that schools should conduct specialised programmes for fulfilling that.
Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in some states in the last two weeks, the PM Modi, while speaking at an interaction with chief ministers, said, “It is clear that the threat of coronavirus is not fully gone yet. Hence, there is a need to remain alert"
"Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach," he said.
Pointing out that vaccination is the biggest tool to fight the virus, he said, “Covid vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted in schools."
He said awareness of parents and children is very important in this regard.
On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India's drug regulator DGCI has granted restricted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.
Modi also called for scaling up infrastructure and manpower at medical colleges and district hospitals
Stopping the infection at the very beginning has been our priority from the start and it should remain the same even today.
“We have to implement our strategy of Test, Track and Treat equally effectively. In the current situation of coronavirus, it is necessary that we have 100 per cent RT-PCR test for patients admitted in hospitals who are serious influenza cases," the PM said.
The meeting today was attended by several CMs including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 2,927 fresh infections in the last 24 hours pushing the case tally to 4,30,65,496. And with today's count, the active caseload increased to 16,279.
The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
(With inputs from agencies)
