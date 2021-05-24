In order to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination among all above 18 years of age, the Union health ministry on Monday enabled on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group on its online portal CoWIN.

However, this feature is being enabled only for Government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs), at the present moment in time, the ministry said in a statement. The government said, the feature is enabled to use "some doses... left unutilised in case online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on day of vaccination".

Under this feature, an individual can book an on-site registration online beforehand on the CoWin portal for a jab.

The on-site registration of the 18-44 years age group started due to the following reasons stated by the ministry:

1) In case of sessions exclusively organized with online slots, towards the end of the day, some doses may still be left unutilized in case the online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on day of vaccination due to any reason. In such cases, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be necessary to minimize vaccine wastage.

2) Even thoughCoWIN provides for features such as registration of up to 4 beneficiaries with a mobile number, facilitated registration and appointments through applications, such as ArogyaSetu and Umang and through the Common Service Centres etc., people requiring facilitated cohort’s facility and those without access to the internet or smartphones or mobile phones may still have limited access for vaccination.

How on-site registration works:

This feature will not be available for Private CVCs, presently and the Private CVCs will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

This feature will be used only upon the decision of the respective State/UT Government to do so.

The government added that a state must decide on the opening of on-site registrations/facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18-44 years age group based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimize vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years.

How to register for Covid vaccine on Co-Win portal:

In order to register for the vaccine, users need to go to the Co-WIN website and click on Register/ Sign in. After that, the users need to add their mobile number and verify themselves via a one-time password (OTP).

Next step involves entering all your details including which photo ID proof you want to use, name, gender, and year of birth. After registering, users will get an option to schedule an appointment (Click “Schedule" next to the name of the registered user).

Add your area Pin code and click on Search to find a vaccination centre near you, select date and time, and then click “Confirm."

Users registering for the vaccine via Co-WIN can add up to four members through one login. There is also an option of rescheduling an appointment.

The Union Health Ministry has advised the States and UTs to issue clear instructions to all District Immunization Officers to strictly adhere to decision of respective State/UT Government regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for 18 to 44 years age group.

Fully reserved sessions can also be organized for providing vaccination services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts. Wherever such fully reserved sessions are organized, all efforts must also be made to mobilize such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers.

Union Health Ministry has further advised States/UTs that abundant caution should be exercised and extreme due care should be taken while opening up of on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.

