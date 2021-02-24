The health ministry on Wednesday said that the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.23 crore in India.

Around 1,23,66,633 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,63,224 sessions till 6 pm today, as per a provisional report.

These include 65,24,726 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 14,81,754 HCWs who have taken the second shot and 43,60,153 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.

While the nationwide vaccination programme was rolled out on 16 January, the inoculation of FLWs started on 2 February.

"Total 2,01,035 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Wednesday, the 40th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which, 1,17,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 83,354 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

It said 8,868 sessions were held till 6 pm on Wednesday.

Seven adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) related to the first dose of the vaccine and three cases of AEFI related to the second dose were reported till 6 pm on the 40th day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

The total number of 1,23,66,633 beneficiaries who have been inoculated includes 5,93,909 from Bihar, 4,89,495 from Kerala, 7,55,159 from Karnataka, 6,90,740 from Madhya Pradesh, 10,58,136 from Maharashtra, 3,62,190 from Delhi, 9,10,064 from Gujarat, 12,26,775 from Uttar Pradesh and 8,35,026 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from 1 March, with priority given to people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today, adding that details of what counted as comorbidity will be released by the Health Ministry.

The shots will be given at 10,000 government-run centres (where it will be free of cost) and 20,000 private centres. Charges for vaccination at privately-run centres will be confirmed in a few days.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres," Mr Javadekar said.

"Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the Health Ministry within three-four days as they are in discussion with the manufacturers and hospitals," he added.

As many as 27 crore people are expected to be covered in the second phase. Of this group, around 10 crore are people over 60, the government stated.

