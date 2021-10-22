Centre on Friday informed that over 101.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. On Friday alone, more than 62 lakh doses were given, it also said.

However, the vaccination tally is likely to increase later in the night with the compilation of the final reports.

Cumulatively, 40,41,65,807 first doses and 12,24,71,539 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the ministry's data.

Cumulatively 71,21,01,258 first doses and 30,03,07,997 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the states and Union territories, it added.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 101.2 crore (1,01,24,09,255) doses, the ministry said, adding that 62,58,092 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, it also said.

India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses on Thursday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

