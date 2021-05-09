Over 17.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been given to different states and UT for free so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday, adding that they would be getting more than 46 lakh doses in the next 3 days.

As per a statement issued by Union Health Ministry, the Government of India has so far provided as many as 17,56,20,810 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Out of this the total consumption, including wastages, is 16,83,78,796 doses.

The ministry further said, "As many as 72,42,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces."

The ministry further said, "46,61,960 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States and UTs within the next 3 days."

As per the ministry, Lakshadweep has reported the maximum percentage of vaccine wastage at 22.74 per cent. The vaccine wastage in Haryana stands at 6.65 while there is 6.07 per cent wastage in Assam.

The ministry also noted that as many as 16,94,39,663 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 7. The COVID vaccination drive commenced in India on January 16. The healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Centre opened vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18-44 from May 1.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

