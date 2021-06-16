The total number of coronavirus vaccine shots administered in India has gone past 26.53 crore, including more than 4.81 crore doses administered to people in the 18-44 age group, the health ministry has said.

It said 20,67,085 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 67,447 got the second dose of the vaccine in the country on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 4,72,06,953 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 9,68,098 have been given the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination campaign across the nation.

Some states including Bihar, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

The total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,53,17,472, as per a provisional report complied at 8 pm today.

As on the 152nd day of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, a total of 32,62,233 vaccine doses were given -- 29,05,658 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 3,56,575 vaccinated for the second dose -- the ministry said.

The coronavirus vaccination drive as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry further said.

