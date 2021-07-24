Covid vaccination: Over 43 crore doses administered in India so far

Over 43 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far with nearly 46 lakh Covid jabs given on Saturday, the Union health ministry's vaccine bulletin notified.

The 22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.

"India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43,26,05,567 with nearly 45,74,298 vaccine doses administered on Saturday," the health ministry said in a statement.

Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states or union territories have received their first dose and 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Three states namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry said.

The country opened its vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase and the second phase, health workers and frontline workers were inoculated. Then the vaccination drive was started for people over 60 and people over 45 years of age with co-morbidities. On May 1, the vaccination drive was opened for all above 18 years of age.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

(With inputs from agencies)

