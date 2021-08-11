COVID vaccination: Over 52 cr doses administered in India so far, says govt

In an official releases earlier in the day, the health ministry also noted, India’s recovery rate has reached 97.45% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the release also said.

