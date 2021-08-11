Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COVID vaccination: Over 52 cr doses administered in India so far, says govt

COVID vaccination: Over 52 cr doses administered in India so far, says govt

The country has reported 38,353 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST PTI

India’s recovery rate has reached 97.45% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic

Over 52 crore COVID-19 doses have been administered in the country so far, Union health ministry said Wednesday.

In an official releases earlier in the day, the health ministry also noted, India’s recovery rate has reached 97.45% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the release also said.

The country has reported 38,353 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since forty-five consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, the official statement also said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

