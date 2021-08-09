Covid vaccination: Over 52 crore doses administered in India so far

With administering over 52 crore COVID vaccine doses, India achieved a major milestone in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 52,40,60,890 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase started on March 1 for those above 60 years and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

Union Health Ministry's official release said, The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it adds.

More than 2.33 Cr (2,33,55,890) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the release also said.

