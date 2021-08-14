The total number of vaccines doses administered in India has crossed 54 crore mark, Union health ministry said on Saturday adding that close to 52 lakh jabs were given on Saturday alone.

As per the official figures, 54,16,07,338 jabs have been administered so far, while 51,83,396 doses were given today, the 211th day of vaccination.

As many as 27,37,130 first doses and 6,07,591 second doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group on Saturday, ministry said.

Cumulatively, 19,45,18,646 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,51,14,678 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the official statement said.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-44 age group, according to the ministry.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.

As many as 51,83,396 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, the 211th day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

According to the provisional report, 37,11,068 beneficiaries were administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, 14,72,328 were given the second dose, it said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

