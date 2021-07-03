Over 62 lakh doses were administered till 9 pm on Saturday, as per Union Health Ministry.

5 states - Maharashtra, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan and Karnataka - administered 50% of the total doses today.

Earlier in day, Union Health Ministry said, over 34 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far. It also said, as many as 34,46,11,291 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 45,60,088 sessions, as per the provisional report on Saturday.

As per ministry data, 1,02,22,008 healthcare workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, whereas 72,87,445 have been given the both doses. A total of 1,75,60,592 frontline workers have got their first vaccine dose, while 95,89,619 have received the full regimen of two doses.

Cumulatively, 9,61,89,940 people in the age group of 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 23,73,507 people have received their second dose, since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

India records 44,111 new COVID-19 cases, 738 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 44,111 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,05,02,362, while the death toll climbed to 4,01,050 with 738 new fatalities, the lowest in 86 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases -- 4,95,533 -- were recorded below five lakh after 97 days and comprised 1.62 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.06 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 14,104 cases has been recorded in active coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Also, 18,76,036 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to

41,64,16,463.

