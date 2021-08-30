Covid vaccination: Over 64 crore doses administered in India, says govt

Covid vaccination: Over 64 crore doses administered in India, says govt1 min read . 08:45 PM IST
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 64-crore mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.
More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.
The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
