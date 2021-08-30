Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid vaccination: Over 64 crore doses administered in India, says govt

Covid vaccination: Over 64 crore doses administered in India, says govt

Gurugram, India - Aug. 30, 2021: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Shivaji Nagar, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, August 30, 2021. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 08:45 PM IST PTI

  • More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 64-crore mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

