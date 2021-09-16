The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India exceeded 77 crore today, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 57 lakh (57,11,488) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on 16 September.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the health ministry said.

As many as 58,21,13,634 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 18,96,22,772 beneficiaries for the second dose, as per a 7 pm provisional report by the ministry.

The Covid vaccination drive is carried out to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the deadly virus, which continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, India reported 30,570 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the country to 3,33,47,325, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the new infections, Kerala recorded 17,681 Covid-19 cases.

The country has been reporting less than 50,000 cases of Covid infection for 81 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

India's active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases.

