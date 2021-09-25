1 min read.Updated: 25 Sep 2021, 10:37 PM ISTLivemint
As per the official figures, a total of 85,54,78,279 vaccines have been administered in India so far and as many as 62,42,122 jabs were given today, i.e. the 253rd day since the vaccination exercise started in India.
Listen to this article
In a major achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country crossed 85 Crore landmark milestone today, the health ministry said, adding that over 62 lakh doses were administered on Saturday alone.
As per the official figures, a total of 85,54,78,279 vaccines have been administered in India so far and as many as 62,42,122 jabs were given today, i.e. the 253rd day since the vaccination exercise started in India.