In a major achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country crossed 85 Crore landmark milestone today, the health ministry said, adding that over 62 lakh doses were administered on Saturday alone.

As per the official figures, a total of 85,54,78,279 vaccines have been administered in India so far and as many as 62,42,122 jabs were given today, i.e. the 253rd day since the vaccination exercise started in India.

The vaccination drive in India kicked off on January 16, and in the first phase, only healthcare workers were eligible to take the vaccine. It was opened for all above 18 from 1 May.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the ministry said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, it said.

The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

