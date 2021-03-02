Covid vaccination phase 2: 15,521 in Delhi, 27,115 in Maharashtra get 1st shot

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that 56 government hospitals and 13 private facilities in the national capital are part of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that began on Monday.

As many as 15,521 beneficiaries including 5,176 senior citizens received the shots on Monday, according to data shared by officials.

The second phase of the campaign includes people aged 60 and above, and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

Jain said 308 centres have been set-up across192 hospitals in the city for this phase.

"A total of 192 hospitals have been prepared in Delhi for this phase, among which 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government hospitals," he told reporters.

Jain said the vaccine will be given free of cost at all the central and Delhi government hospitals, while its cost at private hospitals has been capped at ₹250.

Clarifying about the centres for vaccination, he said, "There are about 2-3 centres at a single hospital. In total, the number of vaccination centres is about 300, but the count of locations at which they have been set up is 192."

There are 12-15 lakh people in the age group of 60 years and above while those in the age bracket of 45-59 years with comorbid conditions are about 2-3 lakh, he said.

Asked about the on-site vaccination drive Jain said, "At this moment we should not go towards on-site vaccination, as there are too many people left for vaccination. So, this will make the process tough."

"We will do it slowly and steadily, so that everyone gets the slot," he added.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a total of 27,115 beneficiaries, including 3,777 senior citizens and 946 people aged 45 and above with co-morbidities, were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, amid reports of glitches in the Co-WIN 2.0 app in over half a dozen districts, as per reports.

