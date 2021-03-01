The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India will commence from Monday onwards, covering people over 60 and above. Even those above the age of 45 years who have illnesses will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines.

Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, some 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots.

Registering - 1st step and can be done in 3 ways:

The Central government has said that states were explained the three methods of registration i.e. advance self-registration, onsite registration, and facilitated cohort registration.

Self-registration:

Registrations are set to open at 9:00 am today at www.cowin.gov.in and the Aarogya Setu app and citizens will be able to register and book, an appointment for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Once you download the app, you will be able to see all nearby government and private hospitals serving as coronavirus vaccination centres along with the date and time of the available schedules at those sites.

On-site registrations:

On-site registrations allow those people who can't self-register in advance or for someone who does not have access to a smartphone or internet to walk into the identified Covid-19 vaccination sites and get themselves registered on-site and vaccinated. This facility will be made available in both government and empanelled private hospitals.

Facilitated cohort registration:

Under this facility, the state or UT government will take a proactive lead. Specific dates for vaccination against the novel coronavirus will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiaries will be vaccinated.

The State/UT health authorities will ensure that that the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination sites.

ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilised for mobilising the target groups.

Documents needed for getting Covid vaccine

Eligible beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, must carry any one of the following photo-ID document:

Aadhar Card

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

The Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC)

Certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner)

After the beneficiary is registered and gets the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, a digital QR Code-based provisional will be issued (on receiving the first vaccine jab) and final (on receiving the second shot) also known as certificates.

These can be downloaded from the link shown in an SMS the beneficiary shall receive after the vaccination. Also, print out of these certificates can also be taken from the vaccination centres.

Cost of Covid vaccination

The Covid-19 vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at private facilities.

The Centre has capped the price of Covid vaccines at private hospitals at ₹250 per shot.

