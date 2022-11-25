Covid vaccination portal to get an upgrade in Dec1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:46 PM IST
The upgraded platform will allow authorities to digitally track the vaccination status of all beneficiaries
The upgraded platform will allow authorities to digitally track the vaccination status of all beneficiaries
New Delhi: An upgraded version of CoWIN, the health ministry’s coronavirus vaccination platform, will be rolled out next month with new security features and real-time tracking of immunization status of beneficiaries, said a government official, in a move to strengthen the universal immunization programme (UIP).