Just days ahead of the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will reopen on Wednesday. The Evacuees Trust Property Board, that looks after the Gurudwara, said the pilgrims will have to follow all the Covid-19 protocols which apply to the rest of the country.

Devotees will have to bring Covid vaccination proof, or a Covid-19 test report (RT-PCR) not older than 72 hours to enter the pilgrimage. Besides, the pilgrims will undergo temperature checks and anyone with Covid-19 symptoms will be moved to isolation. As per the Covid guidelines, the face mask and social distancing will be followed throughout the pilgrimage. Facemasks and social distancing will also be followed.

Kartarpur corridor, the visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor, joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The visa-free crossing, allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, was first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic.

The white-domed shrine in Kartarpur, a small town just four kilometres (2.5 miles) inside Pakistan, had remained out of reach of Indian Sikhs for decades because of hostile relations between the two countries.

When Pakistan was carved out of India at the end of British rule in 1947, Kartarpur ended up on the Pakistan side of the border, while most of the region's Sikhs remained on the other side.

There are an estimated 20,000 Sikhs left in Pakistan after millions fled to India following the bloody religious violence ignited by partition.

Guru Nanak, born in 1469 to a Hindu family near the present-day Pakistani city of Lahore, is revered both by Sikhs and Hindus who prepare community feasts known as langars to mark his birth anniversary.

The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

