Covid vaccination: Rural coverage of Covid vaccine doses high, says govt

During the briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on Delta Plus variant. According to Bhushan, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.
Apart from India, Delta Plus variant has also been found in other 9 countries--US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China & Russia, so far.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!