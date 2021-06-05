Covid vaccination: Shipping Minister thanks states for prioritising sailors

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his gratitude towards three coastal states for prioritising seafarers in their Covid vaccination programmes.

Apart from measures taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa have included seafarers in their priority list for vaccination, the minister said. There have been demands from many quarters to prioritise seafarers in the vaccination drive considering the global significance of Indian seafaring industry.

"India is committed to providing vaccines to seafarers! I am thankful to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant for including Seafarers in State ‘Priority List’ for vaccination," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The union shipping minister also urged other states to follow in the footsteps of these three states and vaccinate sailors on priority in their respective jurisdictions.

Listing other measures in place to vaccinate seafarers, Mandaviya informed that six major ports across the country, including Mumbai Port Trust, Cochin Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust and Tuticorin Port Trust, have started vaccinating seafarers at their port hospitals.

A private hospital in Kerala has been roped in for vaccinating seafarers, he added. Seafaring unions and associations like MASSA, FOSMA and NUSI have also organised special camps for vaccination.

Mandaviya suggested that the seafaring industry should not be hampered due to lack of Covid vaccination. He also emphasised that all efforts should be made to get the seafarers vaccinated before they join their scheduled duties on board.

