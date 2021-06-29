Covid vaccination shows gender gap with 46% women immunised against 54% men

While the total number of cases is decreasing in India, the number of Delta plus variant cases has risen to 51, the government said. Against the backdrop of emerging cases of the Delta Plus variant, the Maharashtra Government is gearing up to increase the speed of the vaccination drive in the state. State Government has said that it is ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day against covid-19. In Tamil Nadu one more person tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of the Covid-19 virus, taking the total number of persons tested positive for the variant to 10 in the state.