Covid vaccination status, RT-PCR tests likely to be mandatory again for air travellers. Details here2 min read . 04:03 PM IST
Health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms for international arrivals
The mandatory 'air suvidha' forms are likely to be reintroduced by Centre for air travellers coming from China and other countries. The 'air suvidha' forms asks for travellers' complete vaccination proof or details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours. A decision on this will be taken after monitoring the situation for a few weeks.
"The health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms for international arrivals with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases," an official source told PTI.
The source said that "a decision in this regard will only be taken after monitoring the Covid situation in the country for a few weeks and if warranted, as a matter of abundant precaution in view of increasing trajectory of cases globally".
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in various countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.
"We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in his statement in the Lok Sabha while advising the States to make sure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing even during the festive and the New Year season.
Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the Covid situation in the country. In the Wednesday meeting, experts and senior officials had stressed on the need for continued surveillance even though they highlighted there was no overall increase in the Covid cases as of now.
"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya had said.
(With inputs from agencies)
