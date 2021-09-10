It has been almost nine months since India began its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, but only a handful of districts, union territories, and states have achieved 100% coverage with the first dose. For example, UTs like Ladakh, Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh; districts like Bengaluru urban and Wayanad, and state's capital like Bhubaneswar are the places that have achieved 100% vaccination with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all their eligible population.

Among the states, only Goa and Himachal Pradesh have achieved this milestone. Yesterday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that the state has inoculated all eligible beneficiaries with the first dose.

Further, the CM said that the state government has set a target to fully vaccinate all adults in Goa by October 31.

"We have completed 100% first dose of vaccination in the state and targeting to complete the second dose of vaccination by October 31", he said.

During the press conference, Sawant said the Covid pandemic situation in the state is in control.

"Cases in our neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra are seeing a spike but we are very much in control and I am requesting all the people take the second dose on time," he said.

CM Sawant said that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in the state adhering to Covid-19 protocols. The CM said the state government is prepared to face the third wave with all the necessary health infrastructure in place, but it expects people to take precautions, especially considering the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Sawant also said that the state government would start releasing compensation to the families of people affected by Covid-19 by September 13.

The state government had announced two schemes for Covid-affected persons-- ₹2 lakh compensation to families of people who have died of the disease and ₹5,000 for traditional occupants, whose businesses have suffered due to the pandemic.

The state government has received 200 applications from families who have lost people to coronavirus infection, and all applications are being processed and compensation will be paid to them, Sawant said.

Goa registered 79 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, but no deaths were reported. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,212.

Goa's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 1,74,725, and the state has 878 active cases, so far.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,70,635 after 57 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Goa conducted 5,513 Covid tests in 24 hours, and overall, the state has conducted 12,56,768 tests to date.

