The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu etc. This will show the Government and private hospitals serving as CVCs with date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination. Facility of On-Site registration will also be allowed for those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified CVCs and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated, the government said.