Home >News >India >Covid vaccination: Three sites selected for dry run in Delhi
Three sites across the national capital have been selected for conducting a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination

Covid vaccination: Three sites selected for dry run in Delhi

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The activity is set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation

Three sites across the national capital have been selected for conducting a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, officials told PTI.

The activity is set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre had said on Thursday.

"Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara; Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj; and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka are the three sites in Delhi which have been selected for the dry run tomorrow to gear up for the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital," a senior official said.

A video conference was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi health secretary on Friday for conducting a dry run for COVID vaccination at three selected sites, one each in Central District, Shahdara District and South West district, according to the latest health bulletin.

From installing freezers to setting up cold chain equipment, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here for storing the vaccine, whenever it arrives.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on December 24.

These people include healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

